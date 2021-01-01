Brunello Cucinelli Suit Jacket

Impeccably tailored blazer with a minimalist elegance. A timeless piece that is sure to elevate any look. Notched lapel Long sleeves Button closure Waist flap pockets Cotton/nylon/elastane Lined Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with a focus in masterfully constructed cashmere pieces, Brunello Cucinelli's namesake heritage label quickly grew to be synonymous with fine Italian craftsmanship and casual luxury. Every sumptuous piece of knitwear or impeccably tailored separate is made in his studio in Solomeo, a 14th-century Italian village he worked to restore and rebuild. Advanced European - Brunello Cucinelli > Brunello Cucinelli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: Nero. Size: 2.