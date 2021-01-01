SUKY CROSSBODY BAG

The Suky in red, part of the Signature Dwell Collection is composed of 100% PVC that is soft while textured and rich, creating a classic finish. A triple compartment crossbody bag with an adjustable and removable strap. Can be carried as a clutch. Front slip pocket with flap closure, center slip pocket with snap closure, and zippered back compartment. Matt & Nat is committed to using sustainable materials in the making of their vegan leathers. All of the linings are made solely of 100% recycled bottles. Approximately 6 million plastic bottles are recycled a year in the making of their bags-Interior: Logo-embossed Dwell patch. 100% recycled nylon lining-Dimensions: 9.75" L x 5.75" H x 2" D Adjustable Shoulder Strap: 19"-23.5"