MATT AND NAT Suky Vegan Leather Triple compartment Crossbody Bag in Amethyst at Nordstrom Rack

This triple-compartment crossbody crafted from vegan leather features a removable strap so you can carry the style as a chic clutch. Another cool bonus: the lining is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles as part of the brand's commitment to using sustainable materials.10"W x 6"H x 1 ½"D. (Interior capacity: small.) 19"- 23" convertible strap drop.8 lb- Removable, adjustable crossbody strap- Front snap-flap pocket; center pocket with snap closure; back zip pocket- 100% recycled nylon lining- PVC- Imported- Handbags UNIDENTIFIED