Nourish Beaute Sulfate Free Hair Growth Conditioner to Tame and Freeze Flyaways with Keratin Proteins and Hibiscus Extract, Cruelty Free

Looking for smoother, frizz-free hair? Nourish tame has three key ingredients to freeze flyaway and reduce fallout, while restoring hairs natural Growth cycle Botanical growth complex is a proprietary blend of antioxidants and patented hair growth molcules proven to reduce hair thinning and stimulate new hair growth Keratin proteins strengthens strands for less breakage Hibiscus extract is rich in amino acids to help strands feel soft and silky Nourish clean is always formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates and Silicones.