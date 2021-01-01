From herbal essences

Herbal Essences, Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, With Natural Source Ingredients, BioRenew Birch Bark Extract, Color Safe, 13.5 & 12.2 fl oz, Kit

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

87% NATURAL ORIGIN SHAMPOO AND 90% NATURAL ORIGIN CONDITIONER made with real botanicals and natural source ingredient materials with limited processing & purified water GENTLE CLEANSE: This shampoo is crafted without sulfates to gently cleanse, smooth and protect color-treated hair HAIR HEALTH ENDORSED BY KEW: The real botanicals in these formulas have been verified by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew THE SCENT EXPERIENCE: Multilayered scents of ocean mist, dewy florals and warm amber OUR NO, NO, NO LIST: Our Birch Bark Extract Shampoo and Conditioner are sulfate-free, paraben-free, mineral oil-free and dye-free You will receive one 12.2 fluid ounce bottle of Shampoo and one 13.5 fluid ounce bottle of Conditioner

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com