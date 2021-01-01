The MICHAEL Michael Kors Sullivan Large Top Zip Tote features a monogrammed leather exterior, dual adjustable flat shoulder straps, top zip closure, and side exterior slip pockets. Removable brand logo charm at front. Flat base to provide upright structure. Lined interior features back-wall zip pocket, back-wall slip pockets, key fob, and front-wall slip pocket. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 13 in Depth: 5 in Height: 12 in Strap Length: 22 in Strap Drop: 10 in Weight: 1 lb 14 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.