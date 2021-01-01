Make waves with the Jessica Simpson Summer Dreaming Tie Front One-Piece. This bright one-piece swimsuit boasts an all-over floral print design, and with lightweight material, you'll look and feel the part in and out of the water. Plunge V-neckline with underbust tie. Adjustable crossover shoulder straps with rear hook and eye closure Moderate rear coverage. Materials: 84% polyester, 16% spandex. Hand wash. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.