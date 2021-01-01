Free People Summer Soire Jumpsuit in Blue. - size 0 (also in 2) Free People Summer Soire Jumpsuit in Blue. - size 0 (also in 2) 100% viscose. Made in Vietnam. Machine wash. Partial hidden back zipper closure. Detachable waist tie. Halterneck back tie closureSide seam pockets. Midweight crepe fabric. FREE-WC162. OB1289607. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.