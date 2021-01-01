Carol's Daughter Summer Solstice 2-piece Body Cream Set What It Is Made with coconut and sunflower oils and Vitamin E, these sweetly scented body creams help soothe dry skin and help rejuvenate the look of skin. What You Get 15 oz. Starfruit Body Cream 15 oz. Jamaican Punch Body Cream What It Does Helps provide fast-absorbing moisture without greasiness Helps refresh, soften, and sooth the look and feel of your skin Helps optimize skin's appearance No parabens, no petroleum, no mineral oil, no artificial colors Fragrance Notes Jamaican Punch Brazillian oranges, Fugi apple, ylang ylang, nutmeg, musk, vanilla Starfruit Top: Mandarin, Pineapple, Starfruit, Bergamot Mid: Peach, Mango, Asian Pear, Pomelo, Gardenia, Peony Base: Sandalwood, Musk and White Woods