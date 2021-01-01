BALMAIN PARIS HAIR COUTURE - Summer Ss21 Signature Foundation Set - One size

Balmain Paris Hair Couture's 'Summer SS21 Signature Foundation Set' recreates the coveted kits used backstage at the maison's runway shows. Designed especially for use in warm weather, this combination locks in moisture and provides a smooth surface for your hairstyle. - Infused with protective UV-filters, the 'Leave-in Conditioning Spray' nourishes from end to cuticle while adding volume - Stabilizing unwanted flyaways, the 'Moisturizing Argan Elixir' nourishes your tresses for a healthy, lustrous shine