From loro piana

Loro Piana Summer Walk Suede Loafers

$875.00
In stock
Buy at saksfifthavenue

Description

Hand stitched smooth suede slip-ons with exposed stitching at toe Suede upper Slip-on style Leather lining Rubber sole Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND The Loro Piana tradition of perfecting fine fabrics dates back to 1924. The family-run company's textile mills produce some of the most rare and soft vicuna, cashmere and wool in the world. The Piedmont, Italy-based manufacturer is renowned for its luxurious sweaters, suiting and cold-weather accessories. Men's Shoes - Mens Classic Footwear > Loro Piana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Loro Piana. Color: Tan. Size: 10.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com