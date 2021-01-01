Add some classic cool to your everyday style in the retro-inspired vineyard vines Summerland Stripe Sankaty Polo. The versatile polo shirt is crafted from a lightweight performance jersey in a sporty stripe design for a weekday-to-weekend look. Quick-drying and moisture-wicking properties keep you dry during any activity. Performance stretch fabric enhances comfort and allows ease of movement. Signature vineyard vines whale embroidery at left chest. Short sleeves and spread collar with 3-button placket front. Straight hemline with side vents. 86% polyester, 16% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.