The North Face Summit Series Women's L5 GTX Pro Jacket - Small - Fiery Red

The North Face Summit Series Women's L5 GTX Pro Jacket is a shell jacket for waterproof Performance on the mountain. Lightweight and durable, it will fight the rain, sleet and Snow to keep you dry. The Gore-TEX; 3L shell Features FuseForm; Technology, decreasing the amount of seams needed. Coated zippers help further deter moisture and the pit-zips release excess heat without getting in the way of your pack. Climb comfortably, regardless of what the weather brings. Features of The North Face Summit Series Women's L5 GTX Pro Jacket Gore-Tex Pro fabric offers superior durability and enhanced waterproof Performance 100% Windproof fabric Attached, fully adjustable hood is helmet compatible and Features large Cohaesive cord locks and a laminated wire brim Two-way, exposed, Matte polyurethane (PU), VISLON center front zip Large, exposed, Matte PU, alpine chest pocket zips Additional internal secure-zip mesh pocket can be accessed through the left alpine chest pocket Matte PU pit zips for venting Removable powder skirt Nonabrasive adjustable Velcro cuff tabs Hem cinch-cord Uses large Cohaesive cord locks