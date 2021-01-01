Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. 400 x 400 resolution and multi-touch recognition dial. Dial Type: digital. Android calendar. Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 46 mm. Case thickness: 12.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at splash resistant. Functions: heart rate monitor, altimeter and fitness tracking sensors, WiFi, USB, Bluetooth, chronograph, world timer, voice translation, navigation and boarding pass, order a ride. Additional Info: operating system: android wear 2.0. pre-loaded apps: runtastic, uber and foursquare. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Design. Montblanc Summit Smartwatch World Time Chronograph Mens Watch 117744.