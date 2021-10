Sumo is a form of competitive full-contact wrestling. Are you a sumo wrestler or a fan of the sport? If yes, then get this cool print for yourself. Show the world using this design how much you love sumo an ancient traditional japanese sport. This nice sumo graphic is ideal present for all sumo wrestler or maegashira. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.