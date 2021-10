What It Is: With this mascara, lashes seem to multiply, magnify, grow to extremes. What It Does: Sumptuous Extreme creates outrageous volume, lift and curves for an audacious, false-lash effect. Eyes look brighter, wider, more seductive. Extreme Bold Volume formula is a blend of three high-volume fibers in a mousse-light base. The formula acts almost like lash extensions, multiplying and growing the look of lashes. Fortified with conditioning Lash-Advancing Vitamin Complex. The BrushComber Extre