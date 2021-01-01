Sun Hat with 2 Solar Fan, Mens Summer UV Protection 16CM Wide Brim Fishing Hats, Cowboy?Fisherman?Beach Garden Hats for Hiking, traveling.

1.Outdoor solar automatic charging fan cap, saving energy, easy sun protection, cool and comfortable for a summer 2.Keeps You Nice and Cool: Usually, you do not do well in heat and humidity, but this hat with fan helped immensely. With it, you can work outdoors comfortably instead of sweating 3.Detachable design, the fan can be used independently 4.PVC soft fan blades with large wind, fan protection cover, safe, lasting cool 5.Suitable for outdoor sports such as golf, hiking, running, cycling, farming, fishing, shopping, beach play.