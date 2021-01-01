rag & bone Sun Scribble Slim-Fit T-Shirt

Classic slub T-shirt featuring rib binding at the neck, signature railroad stitch details and a printed chest graphic design. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover styling Pima cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim-fit About 24.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 34.5" hips Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aesthetic. At the heart of the edgy yet laid-back brand is its focus on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The epitome of cool, off-duty style, its no wonder the signature second-skin denim is favored by many. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Rag & Bone > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. rag & bone. Color: Black. Size: Small.