Pacifica Sun + Skincare Mineral Face Shade Coconut Probiotic SPF 30

Pacifica Coconut Probiotic SPF 30 Mineral Face Shade with zinc oxide provides water-resistant protection with a sheer application. Benefits Mineral sunscreen for all skin types Moisturizing face lotion that applies evenly and leaves skin hydrated Broad spectrum with UVA and UVB sun protection Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes Smells like coconut Formulated without petrolatum, parabens, silicones, retinyl palmitate, phthalates, chemical UV absorbers, PABA, octisalate, octinoxate, oxybenzone, nanoparticles, SLS or mineral oil 100% Vegan Cruelty-free This pretty tube is made with 50% PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic - give it another life & recycle it again