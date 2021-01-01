MINKPINK Sun Valley Midi Dress in Orange. - size XS (also in S) MINKPINK Sun Valley Midi Dress in Orange. - size XS (also in S) 100% viscose. Made in China. Hand wash. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps with back tie closure. Lightweight fabric with back cut-out and split hem. MINK-WD760. IM21S2460. Hailing from Australia, MINKPINK is an it girls go-to for that one mini dress you want to live in, favorite shorts, sweaters and flirty swim. From fresh florals to sassy stripes, boho styles to sophisticated modern cuts, MINKPINK is everything you want and more.