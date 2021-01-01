MINKPINK Sun Valley Mini Dress in Orange. - size L (also in XS) MINKPINK Sun Valley Mini Dress in Orange. - size L (also in XS) 100% viscose. Made in China. Hand wash. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Front keyhole with knot detail. Lightweight fabric. MINK-WD759. IM21S2459. Hailing from Australia, MINKPINK is an it girls go-to for that one mini dress you want to live in, favorite shorts, sweaters and flirty swim. From fresh florals to sassy stripes, boho styles to sophisticated modern cuts, MINKPINK is everything you want and more.