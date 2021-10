Keep your belongings anchored to you with this zip-top wristlet . Made with recycled sailcloth, this Sea Bag makes a great clutch, change purse, or wallet to wear comfortably around your wrist. Handcrafted from recycled sails on the working waterfront in Portland, Maine, USA8" l x 5” hWhite cording through grommetSpot clean or machine washMade in the USA | Sea Bags Sun Wave Wristlet in Cloud White