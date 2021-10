The salt of the Earth when it comes to solid bikinis, the Sunbound elevates a staple with eco construction and a rib-like texture. In-line with your respect for nature, the cheeky bikini bottom is made from recycled fabric. The Hawaii Lo bottom combines a sporty fit with a flirty super low rise front and back. Cut with wide sides the bikini bottom increases your tanning potential with cheeky seat coverage, adding a center back seam for shape.