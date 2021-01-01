Sunday Brunch & Everyday Breakfast: Healthful Recipes to Start the Day Marsha Kostura Schmidt Author

With over 125 recipes, Sunday Brunch and Everyday Breakfast will give you plenty of ideas for serving a healthy and flavor-packed breakfast. Building on traditional flavors and modern global cuisines, Marsha Schmidt has crafted interesting and unique recipes that you will want to turn to again and again. Whether you are looking for delicious, elegant, and sometimes decadent brunch recipes, or simply looking for a quick breakfast to go, Sunday Brunch and Everyday Breakfast is your source for starting your day off right.