The effortless Splendid Sundown by Splendid Charli French Terry Pullover Sweatshirt is made from comfortable soft material, with an adorable cropped hem that'll make this sweater the perfect pullover for the cooler sunny days. Ribbed crew neckline. Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Cropped raw hemline. Solid color design with contrasting trim on collar and cuffs. Materials: 60% cotton, 40% modal. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 20 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 19 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 2-4). Please note that measurements may vary by size.