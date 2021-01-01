Sunflower Bicycle Biking Bike Lover Cyclist Cycling Tote Bag

Sunflower Bicycle Biking Bike Lover Cyclist Cycling. Perfect for Men, Women, and Youth who Love Biking and Cycling Lover. For Sunflower Enthusiasts. For Birthdays, Christmas, Anniversaries, Thanksgiving, and Biking Sessions. Are you a Flower Lover? Express your Passion and Love for Flower and Biking with this Cool Design. Perfect for Family, Friends, and Loved Ones who Love Cycling and Biking. For Flower Lover Cyclist and Bikers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.