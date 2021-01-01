Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Body Shield SPF 50 (4 fl. oz.)

Sunforgettable® Total Protection Body Shield SPF 50 from Colorescience will have you feeling comfortable and protected with its innovative formula. Its shea butter and iron oxide enriched formula shields skin from free radical damage and infrared radiation. Key Ingredients: Lipochroman®: a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent skin aging due to pollution and other environmental aggressors Shea Butter Esters: a lightweight, silky soft emollient which helps to provide moisturization while softening and conditioning skin Physavie®: a plant extract which helps to soothe and calm skin while helping to protect against the effects of infrared (IR) radiation Bisabolol (Chamomile Extract): a soothing agent derived from chamomile oil that helps to calm and condition the skin Iron Oxides: helps protect skin from damage and photoaging caused by HEV light; also a cosmetic colorant Key Benefits: Provides total environmental protection against UVA/UVB (Broad Spectrum SPF 50/PA+++), pollution, blue light and infrared radiation Water/sweat resistant (80 minutes) and 100% chemical-free active ingredient Lightweight, oil-free, hypoallergenic & non-comedogenic; invisible coverage in a universal shade Dermatologist recommended and works on all skin types and tones Hydrating and antioxidant-rich formula Tip: Colorescience products are 100% free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, animal testing, talc, dyes, mineral oils, drying alcohols & chemical sunscreen.