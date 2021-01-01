Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Sport Stick SPF 50 Twin Pack (2 piece - $58 Value)

Colorescience's Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Sport Stick SPF 50 Twin Pack delivers powerful and convenient sun protection in stick form. Formulated with EnviroScreen™ Technology, it provides all-mineral protection from environmental damage that comes from UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light and infrared radiation. An antioxidant-rich mineral formula made of jojoba esters and squalane boosts moisture and maintains the skin's barrier function. The 100% chemical-free formula is the perfect protection during any outdoor activities, especially under direct sunlight. Key Ingredients: Zinc & Titanium Dioxide: provide 100% mineral protection from UVA/UVB Iron Oxides: offer blue light protection Lipochroman®: delivers antioxidant and pollution protection Jojoba Esters and plant-based Squalane: increase moisturization and aid in skin barrier function Physavie®: provides IR defense Key Benefits: SPF 50 PA ++++ Protects from UVA/UVB pollution, blue light and IR Offers elegant dry-touch finish with no white residue Non-comedogenic, oil and gluten-free; dermatologist-tested Convenient stick form design 100% mineral water/sweat resistant (80 Minutes) Tip: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. When using this product keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away.