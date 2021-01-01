Toad&Co Sunkissed Bella Dress

The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Spend your summertime in the sun wearing the ToadCo Sunkissed Bella Dress. Its flowy silhouette and recycled polyester fabrication give it lasting comfort. The lightweight, quick drying, moisture-wicking, and water-friendly fabrication make it ideal for the beach. The dress includes adjustable shoulder straps, an elastic waist, and side hand pockets. Straight hem. 88% recycled polyester, 12% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.