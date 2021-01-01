Sunny Spot Cold Brew Blend Autoship

There is no better way to spend a day than by passing time in the morning sun, sipping a rich cold brew, with your four-legged coffee date by your side. Sunny Spot Cold Brew Blend has been a passion project of ours for the past five years while we searched, sipped, and tested countless blends and roasts with the goal of creating the perfect blend for cold brew. Sunny Spot Blend is a dark and delicious French Roast, featuring aromatic notes of Hazelnut and Red Currant, followed by savory notes of Milk Chocolate, Marshmallow, and Graham Cracker. We think you'll quickly find that the best cold brew in the city is brewed in your kitchen! Dark Roast 100% Organic Certified 100% Arabica Available in Whole Bean and Ground