TWENTY Montreal Sunnyside Lounge Top in Ivory. - size M (also in L, S, XS) TWENTY Montreal Sunnyside Lounge Top in Ivory. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 92% cotton 8% spandex. Made in Canada. Machine wash. Wide-ribbed jersey fabric. Lettuce trim throughout. Item not sold as a set. TMON-WS13. RG1C-006. Twenty has transformed a fashion essential by giving the classic knit tee a luxurious and modern take. Crafted from amazing fabric, twenty creates super soft tees, knit dresses, bodycon skirts, and cozy sweatpants that will quickly become everyday staples in your wardrobe.