Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm, SPF 30 Variety Pack, Coconut, Pomegranate, Mango, Key Lime, Banana

Includes 1 Coconut, 1 Pomegranate, 1 Mango, 1 Key Lime & 1 Banana Sun Bum Lip Balm, SPF 30 Relieves the drying effects of the sun, wind and sea, and helps protect and moisturize chapped lips Broad Spectrum UVA / UVB Protection / Water & Sweat Resistant 80 Minutes Hypoallergenic & free of harmful ingredients that will irritate your lips - Paraben Free, Petrochemical Free, PAPA Free, Gluten Free Made in the USA with friendly & vegan ingredients that will keep your lips moisturized - Contains Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E