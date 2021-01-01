R+Co Sunset Blvd Daily Blonde Shampoo, 8.5 Fl Oz

This shampoo makes blondes extra bright and grays fantastically silver — all without the brassy tones Head for the bright lights with SUNSET BLVD. Mild enough for daily use, this shampoo makes blondes extra bright and grays fantastically silver— all without the brassy tones. Good for: Daily brightening, repairing and hydrating blonde + gray hair Glycerin, a humectant that helps maintain proper levels of moisture in the hair Sunflower Sprout Extract, rich in nutrients and vitamins. It acts as an emollient which wraps moisture into the hair. Protects hair from ultraviolet light from the sun Vegan Pearl Extract, recognized as a symbol of perfection and beauty, provides revitalizing, moisturizing and shine effects on hair