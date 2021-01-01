Elizabeth Arden Sunset Bronze Prismatic Bronzing Powder (9g) - Warm Bronze 01

Illuminate your complexion with the Sunset Bronze Prismatic Bronzing Powder from Elizabeth Arden. Infused with silica and mica minerals, the ultra-fine, silky powder sweeps effortlessly onto skin to deliver a healthy, radiant glow with a subtle veil of golden shimmer. Inspired by vibrant horizons, the light-diffusing bronzer helps to soften the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and imperfections, whilst Argan Oil and Vitamin E combine to prevent over-drying skin. Housed in a compact with a half-moon natural hair brush and built-in mirror for easy application on-the-go.