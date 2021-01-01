Elizabeth Arden Sunset Bronze Prismatic Highlighter (6g) - Eclipse 01

Elizabeth Arden's Sunset Bronze Prismatic Highlighter delivers a soft, natural glow to your complexion. Fortified with light-reflecting, mica-based pearls, the creamy stick glides effortlessly onto skin to illuminate skin and create a natural-looking, multi-dimensional effect. Infused with a hydrating blend of Aloe Vera, Zinc PCA and Vitamin E to condition and moisturise skin, the highlighting stick accentuates cheekbones and facial contours for a contoured, sculpted appearance and long-wearing finish. Adds depth and definition to your complexion.