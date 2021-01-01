Bobbi Brown Sunset Orange Luxe Lip Color

Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color. What is it: Our boldest, most vibrant lipstick ever. This sumptuous formula dramatically boosts moisture levels while intensely rejuvenating lips, keeping them comfortable and conditioned—even after it’s removed. With a sleek gold tube, it's luxury, redefined. Who is it for: Anyone who wants the ultimate in color and treatment benefits in a lipstick. Why is it different: Intensely rejuvenates lips, helping to visibly reduce the appearance of lip lines with lasting moisture to help relieve lip flaking. Plus, just one swipe delivers maximum-coverage color. How do I use it: Apply directly onto the lips from the tube or use the Retractable Lip Brush for a more precise application. Claims: Paraben-free; phthalate-free; sulfate-free; sulfite-free; gluten-free Ingredients Disclaimer: Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.