Rip Curl Sunsetters Sweater - Multi As the name suggests, the Sunsetters Sweater is perfect for when the sun begins to set, and you need something light to sling over your tee. Made from a breezy piquing material, it is designed to be a relaxed fit to offer that cozy, comfortable look and feel. The bold stripes keep you feeling vibrant and fun in this effortless summer sweater. 100% ACRYLIC PIQUINGRelaxed fitYD stripeWoven clamp logo