Sunshine Dachshund Tote Bag

Does your dog shed way too much? do you find entire dogs worth of fur balls under your sofa? Then Sunshine Dog Apparel is the perfect choice for you and your furry friends. it works for canine, dog lovers, and hound fans. People who love sunrise, sunset, star, sun, summer, outdoors, all dog breeds, cute, cuddly, friendly, beautiful puppy puppies dog mans best friend will love our designs. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.