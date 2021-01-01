The Pro backpack tote has redefined the everyday bag. Structured and versatile, the Pro easily converts from a backpack to a tote to a cross-body bag. The exterior is made with recycled nylon, with wide comfortable straps that are easy to adjust and durable hardware that doesn't chip. It's your workout bag, diaper bag and even a weekender. Whatever your day holds, the Pro has you covered. Lightweight webbing straps that extend up to 38" long Environmentally friendly recycled nylon exterior that is water- and dirt-resistant Top compartment that includes three slip pockets for phone, pens, business cards and more, along with a zippered pocket Interior padded laptop sleeve that fits up to 17" laptops Bottom zipper compartment that is separate from the rest of the bag and can hold your shoes, yoga mat, water bottle, etc Suitcase sleeve that converts to a slip pocket with the bottom zippered Made with recycled nylon, the Pro backpack tote is water- and dirt-resistant. Bags can be hand-washed with cold water and soap. Stand to dry to maintain shape Sunshine Nylon Professional Backpack Tote Holly & Tanager