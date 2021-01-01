From prg originals
PRG Originals Sunshine State Mallet Putter Cover, Black
Protect your favorite putter while displaying your Florida pride with the PRG Originals Sunshine State Mallet Putter Cover. Designed to fit most standard mallet putters, this headcover features a quality leather construction with soft faux fur lining for remarkable protection. Bold Sunshine State embroideries create recognizable style. A double magnet closure system keeps the headcover secure until you’re ready to sink the next big putt. FEATURES: Bold Sunshine State embroideries create unique style Quality leather construction for protection and durability Soft faux fur lining reduces friction and wear on the putter Double magnet closure provides a secure, reliable fit Designed to fit most mallet style putters