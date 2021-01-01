From suntegrity skincare
Suntegrity Skincare Suntegrity Natural Self Tanner (5 fl. oz.)
Knowing the damage UV rays can cause, it only makes sense to look for alternatives when seeking that straight-from-the-tropics tan. Suntegrity Natural Self Tanner (formerly known as Suntegrity Skincare 5 in 1 Natural Self Tanner with Vegetan®) builds a gradual, natural-looking tan without any risk of sun damage. In fact the 5-in-1 formula does so much more than just tan skin, it hydrates, replenishes moisture, repairs and nourishes.Powered by a blend of organic, botanical oils that nourish you skin while imparting a sunkissed, golden tan, this sunless tanning lotion sinks into skin without leaving any streaky residue behind, just an even tan. Want to build your color to a deeper bronze? It's easy, just add another layer until you've achieved the perfect tan for you. Bottle provides approximately 10 applications with regular use.Key Ingredients and Benefits:Vegetan®: an eco-certified source of DHA from sugar beets that provides a natural golden tanOrganic Sweet Almond and Coconut Oils: create the base of this creamy, emollient formulaOrganic Mango Seed and Shea Butters: moisturize, nourish and soften your skinOrganic Rose Hip Oil: regenerates and brightens skin