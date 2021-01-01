Suntegrity Skincare Suntegrity Natural Self Tanner (5 fl. oz.)

Knowing the damage UV rays can cause, it only makes sense to look for alternatives when seeking that straight-from-the-tropics tan. Suntegrity Natural Self Tanner (formerly known as Suntegrity Skincare 5 in 1 Natural Self Tanner with Vegetan®) builds a gradual, natural-looking tan without any risk of sun damage. In fact the 5-in-1 formula does so much more than just tan skin, it hydrates, replenishes moisture, repairs and nourishes.Powered by a blend of organic, botanical oils that nourish you skin while imparting a sunkissed, golden tan, this sunless tanning lotion sinks into skin without leaving any streaky residue behind, just an even tan. Want to build your color to a deeper bronze? It's easy, just add another layer until you've achieved the perfect tan for you. Bottle provides approximately 10 applications with regular use.Key Ingredients and Benefits:Vegetan®: an eco-certified source of DHA from sugar beets that provides a natural golden tanOrganic Sweet Almond and Coconut Oils: create the base of this creamy, emollient formulaOrganic Mango Seed and Shea Butters: moisturize, nourish and soften your skinOrganic Rose Hip Oil: regenerates and brightens skin