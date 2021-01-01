Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder, Banana Creme, 2 Lb

Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder is the ideal post workout protein supplement, featuring 100% premium Whey enhanced with Creatine and other critical amino acids. This gluten free protein powder formula gives you the power to train harder and rebuild lean muscle faster, because tomorrow's workout starts with today's recovery.* Whey is the preferred protein in sports nutrition as it quickly absorbs and gets to your muscles, and because of its high content of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs). BCAAs are the key essential amino acids that help to activate muscle building after a hard workout, so you come back bigger and stronger.* Creatine works synergistically with Whey, as it helps you train harder during your work by supercharging your muscles.* This banana creme protein powder is the ideal multi-functional formula for a pre or post workout recovery drink, a tasty banana protein shake between meals, or a muscle recovery protein drink anytime.* Take this product with an adequate daily fluid intake.