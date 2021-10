What It Is: Dr. Barbara Sturm formulated her Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream around potent, anti-aging ingredient science to protect the body's hardest working skin. What It Does: The rich textured cream absorbs quickly, improves elasticity and prevents the hands from drying out, leaving them soft, supple and intensely hydrated. Key Ingredients: - Ceramide-complex strengthens the protective skin barrier of the hands. - Prickly pear and aloe vera nourish, hydrate and help calm the appearance of irrit