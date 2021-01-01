These Columbia Super Backcast Water Shorts dry fast and are perfect for taking a dip after a long day out on the water! The Performance Fishing Gear PFG collection is specifically designed for mobility and protection with the angler in mind. Omni-Shade â¢ Omni-Shade UPF 50 fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays UVA and UVB. Elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord. Zip close security pocket on the back right. Built-in mesh briefs. Allover fish print design. Brand patch above back right pocket. 100% nylon; Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 19 in Inseam: 8 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 8. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.