Give your favorite target new life with the Super Duper Target Replacement Cover. This 100% weatherproof cover easily slides over your target to provide a fresh look and feel. Renew your shooting experience with the Morrell® Super Duper Field Point Archery Target Replacement Cover. FEATURES: Replacement cover for the Super Duper Field Point Archery Target Slides easily over the target to give it new life 100% weatherproof Dimensions: 25” x 27” x 15” Weight: 1 lb Model: 173RC