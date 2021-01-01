Super Ethereum Shield ETH Coin Ether Crypto Blockchain Token Tote Bag

This Ethereum cryptocurrency design is perfect for ETH HODLers, cryptocurrency lovers, De-Fi / decentralized finance fans and anyone else into crypto currencies and altcoins who believe in the power of blockchain technology to chain the world! A Ethereum design featuring an Ethereum superhero shield with the ETH logo. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.