Verso Super Facial Oil is a penetrating and nourishing face oil that contains retinol 8 for fresh, glowing skin. It is formulated with fewer ingredients to make it especially suitable for sensitive skin.Key Ingredient:Retinol 8: a stabilized Vitamin A complex that’s eight times more effective than standard retinol and half as irritativeKey Benefits:Nourishes skinPerfect for a fresh, glowing skinEasily absorbedSuitable for sensitive skinReduces fine lines and wrinkles