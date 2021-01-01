Sunline Super FC Sniper Fluorocarbon Fishing Line, Clear

Use some of the most versatile line out there, Super FC Sniper Fluorocarbon Lines by Sunline®. These fluorocarbon lines are ideal for either casting or spinning. They feature triple resin coating to make the line extremely abrasion resistant and longer lasting. The natural green color keeps your line practically invisible to the fish and lets you sneak up on them. Snag that next big catch with Sunline Super FC Sniper Fluorocarbon Lines. FEATURES: The #1 selling and most versatile Sunline product High abrasion resistance Uniform line diameter Triple resin coating for suppleness G Great for spinning reels available from 2-20 lb. 200yd spool 2 lb.-5 lb. tests are popular with light line anglers 5 lb.-7 lb. tests are popular with finesse bass anglers particularly drop shot and shakey head anglers 7 lb. is the best-selling size for spinning reels because of its unique size and strength The larger sizes perform well for all baits cast applications