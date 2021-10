What it is: A fragrant laundry soap that leaves your clothes smelling like the fresh scent of Super Frais. Fragrance story: Like the sweet innocence of childhood, Super Frais brings back the memories of baby perfumes and the pleasure of wrapping yourself in freshly washed sheets. It features an aniseed and citrus head and a honeysuckle heart on a cedar and ylang-ylang base. Inspired by recipes proven for centuries and artisanal production