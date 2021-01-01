Tan-Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum What It Is The ultimate hydrating daily body serum, infused with a unique blend of Hyaluronic Acids and other key ingredients, for glowing skin that looks softer from first use. What You Get 5.07 fl. oz. Super Glow Body What It Does Refreshes the look of skin, whilst delivering a sunless radiant tan. Our self-tanning serum impart a luminous gradual tanned look that builds with application. Skin is left feeling more hydrated with a blend of 2 hyaluronic acids. Skin is left appearing smoother while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Contains antioxidants that may help fight against free radical aggressors. Skin appears brighter and more luminous Naturally fragranced and contains hydrating raspberry seed oil Consumer Perception Survey A consumer survey of 43 participants who used the product for 3 weeks indicated that: 100% of participants agreed that the product is stress and hassle free 97% of participants agreed that the product gave a natural looking colour 93% of participants agreed that they had an even and streak free sunless tan 93% of participants agreed that their skin felt more hydrated 95% of participants agreed their skin appeared more radiant and luminous 95% of participants agreed that their skin appeared brighter 97% of participants agreed that the product helped to minimize the appearance of imperfections 97% of participants agreed that the appearance of their skin had a more even tone and texture 100% of participants agreed that the product had a pleasant fragrance 95% of participants agreed that the appearance of their skin looked smoother 93% of participants agreed that the product complimented their current body care routine 97% of participants agreed that they would be happy to recommend the product to a friend How to Use Apply 2-6 pumps per body part Massage into skin with circular motions Additional applications increase depth in color Wash hands after use Tan will develop within 2-4 hours Made in United Kingdom